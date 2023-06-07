This week, Brittney Griner Returns to Texas for Games in Dallas

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Press play! Texas native, Britney Griner is excited to be returning home after being away for some time. In a recent press conference, Griner expresses her joy in being able to eat BBQ and Texas eats upon her return. She describes the last time she was in Texas, which was when she was traded back to the u.s. and on the military base in San Antonio after getting in major legal trouble in Russia prison.

Checkout what she is most looking forward to while in her hometown!

