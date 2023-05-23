Kodak Black Just Jumped Into A New Lane

The Florida Sniper Gang Ceo Kodak Black is shaking up the rap game with curve ball. The rapper has decided
to take page out of Ice Cube’s book. “The Don” is Kodak’s new movie project, which is scheduled to be release this Friday.
RELATED: Kodak Black Defends Trump
Press play for a closer look into Kodak’s writing and acting abilities. Kodak has surprised us in the month of May for a couple consecutive
years now. From random hood cash giveaways, to buying his old neighborhood homes their own air conditioners. Now here we are anticipating
the release of his new movie. Unfortunately Dallas didn’t make the cut like LA, or NYC cities for the private screening. New lane of entertainment for
FOLLOW 97.9 THE BEAT ON INSTAGRAM @thebeatdfw TEXT DFW to 24042 to receive EXCLUSIVE NEWS & UPDATES!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
-
Boosie Got Hit With The Okey Doke By Gas Station Clerk
-
Photos of Ice Spice Mom Surface The Internet, Twitter Reacts!
-
Lil Baby Boo Goes Viral Again
-
Jerry Springer Left His Kids Everything Plot Twist Revealed
-
“MOTHER’S MAY WITH 1-800-TRUCKWRECK”
-
The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH
-
Trapboy Freddy Faces Up to 10 Years in Federal Prison
-
Elephant's Death Devastates Dallas Zoo Staff and Visitors