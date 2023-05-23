Kodak Black Just Jumped Into A New Lane

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The Florida Sniper Gang Ceo Kodak Black is shaking up the rap game with curve ball. The rapper has decided

to take page out of Ice Cube’s book. “The Don” is Kodak’s new movie project, which is scheduled to be release this Friday.

Press play for a closer look into Kodak’s writing and acting abilities. Kodak has surprised us in the month of May for a couple consecutive

years now. From random hood cash giveaways, to buying his old neighborhood homes their own air conditioners. Now here we are anticipating

the release of his new movie. Unfortunately Dallas didn’t make the cut like LA, or NYC cities for the private screening. New lane of entertainment for

