Local DFW News

Kodak Black Just Jumped Into A New Lane

Published on May 23, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

97.9 The Beat Banner

The Florida Sniper Gang Ceo Kodak Black is shaking up the rap game with curve ball. The rapper has decided

to take page out of Ice Cube’s book. “The Don” is Kodak’s new movie project, which is scheduled to be release this Friday.

RELATED: Kodak Black Defends Trump

Press play for a closer look into Kodak’s writing and acting abilities. Kodak has surprised us in the month of May for a couple consecutive

years now. From random hood cash giveaways, to buying his old neighborhood homes their own air conditioners. Now here we are anticipating

the release of his new movie. Unfortunately Dallas didn’t make the cut like LA, or NYC cities for the private screening. New lane of entertainment for

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

FOLLOW 97.9 THE BEAT ON INSTAGRAM @thebeatdfw TEXT DFW to 24042 to receive EXCLUSIVE NEWS & UPDATES!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

RELATED TAGS

action Florida friday Kodak Black NEW MOVIE

More from 97.9 The Beat
Close