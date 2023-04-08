Local DFW News

Kodak Black Defends Trump

Published on April 8, 2023

Florida rapper Kodak Black has time today , when it comes to slamming his close friend. Press play to hear how Kodak shut down

the internet trolls via live. Put some respect on Kodaks’ fellow Floridian Trump . Maybe its the clemency issued by our former president, or just a

Florida favor. Either way you can peep his tone, that he was dead serious about haters keeping Trump’s name out of their mouth.

