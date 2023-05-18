Local DFW News

Soulja Boy Cosigned Ice Spice & Here’s Why

Published on May 18, 2023

The Crank dat originator Soulja Boy aka Big Draco, is back on the timelines giving flowers and receiving his credit for during so.

After a sit down with Bootleg Kev we learned alot about how Big Draco thoughts process these days. After 15 plus years of fame the grind continues.

Press play for the inside scoop on how he and Ice Spice relationship is.

 

