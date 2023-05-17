Woman Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Trafficking

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton revealed that a fentanyl trafficker connected to teen overdoses in Carrollton and Flower Mound had pled guilty to a criminal offense.

Magaly Mejia Cano was reportedly arrested back in February of this year. On Tuesday, she entered a guilty plea to one count of providing a controlled substance to a minor.

NBC 5 reports at least 12 teen overdoses, including 3 fatalities, have been linked to the drug distribution conspiracy between Carrollton and Flower Mound since September 2022. Cano is the first defendant to enter a guilty plea.

Cano stated in his plea documents that his co-defendant Luis Navarrete sold fentanyl-laced pills to minors from his Highland Drive home on a regular basis.

Officials from the federal government said the round blue pills with the stamp M/30 looked like prescribed narcotics but were actually fakes.

According to Cano’s plea documents, Navarrete hid the fake pills in a box at their front door in their Carrollton home and sold them to anyone who came by, including a ring of underage dealers who sold to other teens.

Cano admitted that, at Navarrete’s direction, she personally dispensed tablets to customers on at least three times, including a 16-year-old.

She could face the next 40 years behind bars and pay a $2 million fine if he is found guilty.