This Sunday, The Highly Anticipated Emerge Fashion and Music Experience Returns

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Dallas hottest fashion show returns for its 4th installment of an original concept. Every year in the fall and spring, EMERGE hosts a fashion and music experience to celebrate the top up-and-coming designers and music artists in Dallas.

It all goes down Sunday, May 21st, from 6-10pm and will be hosted at a brand new location, Club Vivo. Hosts: Jazzi Black and J-Kruz reunite to rip the runway for the culture! Tickets are available HERE and range from $25-$150.

EMERGE first launched Fall of 2021 and is now looking to showcase 12 new designers all from DFW in addition to 6 musical acts. This is a mix of rising music artists from multiple genres. The show is partnering with premier cognac brand Hennessy as this event’s main presenting sponsor. No doubt this will be a one of a kind experience for the guests of EMERGE!

The History of EMERGE S/S 23:

Sarah Badran, founder of Creative Currency and leader of the EMERGE team, has spent the past decade and a half producing 100+ events in Texas. These events have all focused on providing stages for local artists, and Badran’s resume includes directing the renowned RAW Dallas showcases for three years.

“Creative Currency is excited to get back to what we do best, which is feeding the culture of our city with amazing experiences while introducing a new crop of talent from DFW,” Badran states.

What can we expect?

This year’s line-up for EMERGE includes 12 new emerging designers who will showcase a mixture of streetwear and couture designs. This years designers featured include: Celebrity designer K Daniels, House of Armadaus, resort wear from Annia Jinkins and swimwear from Swim Koko! The show will also feature streetwear designs from Ototo, Slayla and extravagant couture pieces from designers such as Salvador Medina and Ebadore displayed by 80 + models!

“ At EMERGE we pride ourselves on the diversity in our line up that spans different cultures, styles and backgrounds,” EMERGE Director Sarah Badran mentions. “It’s what makes our show so special and unique while also keeping it fresh and bringing a little taste of something for everyone!”

The music performances will be intertwined between the designer showcases and feature a mixture of musical genres with featured acts that include: Hanani, Carissa Cruz, Leena Rammal, Honie Gold, Devante Fields and Scuttini. Get your tickets TODAY and don’t miss this mind-blowing, one-of-a-kind show. Doors will open at 6pm on May 21st, at Club Vivo located at (1930 Pacific Ave, Dallas, TX 75201) with the show starting at 7:30 PM.