NBA YoungBoy Maybe Sharing A Portion Of His Name

Another week in society and common sense isn’t as common as we would think. Memphis Baskeball star Ja Morant is back in the spotlight
recently for the wrong reasons. Less than six months ago he was in trouble with the NBA for branishing a concealed weapon inside club. In recent
news he was found on the internet again in his “friends” car flashing a hand gun & listening to drill music. A couple days on suspension from games
was the immediate consequence then . One may argue how come its such a big deal .The rule was really violated when he brought it on board the
teams plane. NBA player 1st round Kwame Brown has dropped his response to the news of Ja Morant viral news. Keeping it all the way truth is
the onlyway. Real friends don’t let you crash out. Who do we blame for this type of toxic energy.
Morant back in trouble for ridiculous rap influenced activity.
