NBA YoungBoy Maybe Sharing A Portion Of His Name

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Another week in society and common sense isn’t as common as we would think. Memphis Baskeball star Ja Morant is back in the spotlight

recently for the wrong reasons. Less than six months ago he was in trouble with the NBA for branishing a concealed weapon inside club. In recent

news he was found on the internet again in his “friends” car flashing a hand gun & listening to drill music. A couple days on suspension from games

was the immediate consequence then . One may argue how come its such a big deal .The rule was really violated when he brought it on board the

teams plane. NBA player 1st round Kwame Brown has dropped his response to the news of Ja Morant viral news. Keeping it all the way truth is

the onlyway. Real friends don’t let you crash out. Who do we blame for this type of toxic energy.

Morant back in trouble for ridiculous rap influenced activity.