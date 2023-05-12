[WATCH]Beat Banger of The Week: “All My Life” Lil Durk ft. J. Cole

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Lil Durk released a fire single last night called “All My Life” ft. none other than J.Cole. In the song, Lil Durk opens up to his fans and encourages youth and society in general, delivering a positive message.

Durk describes being a victim of the system all of his life and finally breaking away from it and moving in a more positive direction. J. Cole, of course, comes through by no surprise and kills the feature doing what he does best, KEEPING IT REAL.

Fans seem to be taking well to this hit single, and this side of Lil Durk with a grossing 834k views in 10 hours! Hip Hop truly needed this hit, positive message delivered to the masses instead of everyone tearing one another down. Check out the video and make sure to stream it!