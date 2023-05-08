Local DFW News

Diddy Vs Jermaine Dupri Verzuz Battle Is Finally Here

Published on May 8, 2023

2023 will be one year that a lot of people level up, or level down. Based off Diddy‘s & Jermaine Dupri‘s musical catalog

their will be a lotta shock and surprises based on these two superstars track records. Of course its all fun, games & gimmicks .

however we all want to see a king crowned ! The above video is proof that Diddy has accepted the battle and already has a few tricks

up his sleeve.

