Fat Joe Speaks On Jamie Fox’s Hospital Situation

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Over the last three weeks famous, and non famous people across the globe have been praying daily for one of the greatest
entertainers to walk the earth. Fat Joe has broken his silence with a lack of patience in the full recovery mode for his pal Jamie.
Press play to hear the “Lean Back” leaning forward to express his thoughts and feelings towards Jamie’s health conditions.
-
Janet Jackson & Jermaine Dupri Get Touchy Backstage of ATL Concert [Video]
-
Mansfield Parent and Coach Fight Turns Into Gun Scare
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Two Sisters Bring Popular Event, Black On The Block to Frisco, Texas
-
“MOTHER’S MAY WITH 1-800-TRUCKWRECK”
-
Lil Baby Accused of Being The Father of IG Model’s Son; Meet Daliesha Key [Photos]
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
DFW Weather Radar Severe Storms Headed To