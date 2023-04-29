Local DFW News

Boosie For President After This Move

Published on April 29, 2023

After going viral on the internet, and facing a potential rap beef. Boosie keeps it 1000 like a boss eith another southern legend. Check out the above

updated and motivated Boosie uncut, in regards of going viral for commenting on T.I.’s honesty moment with the police. Watch with your own eyes &

ears a legit OG recognize were things in the situation wasn’t worth escalating violently and handles it accordingly.  T.i. and Boosie where leaving a

show recently in St. Louis and finally bump into each other.  With the all the craziness in the world Boosie deserves to be in the president seat for

overcoming the negativity route.

