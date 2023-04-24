Mansfield Parent and Coach Fight Turns Into Gun Scare

Over the weekend Mansfield held a basketball tournament at the Fieldhouse USA Complex where dozens of teams from across the metroplex hoped to compete for a championship title. Instead athletes, coaches, and their family members were met with chaos after an active shooter was announced mid-game.

According to police, a parent and a coach were asked to leave the facility when one of them went to the car and allegedly grabbed a gun. An attendee of the tournament witnessed the individual with the weapon and alerted other tournament goers that there was a gunman within the vicinity. In the clip now gone viral, viewers will see hundreds of people running for their lives as they try to exit the building.

One parent Dustin Hill drove down from Oklahoma to watch his daughter in the game. He told NBC that his daughter had the ball in her hand when, “We saw a bunch of the kids start running from the courts close to the main entrance. (I) heard what sounded like a gunshot, and someone in the crowd yelled, “Shots fired.”

Mansfield Police have identified both suspects and are currently investigating.

