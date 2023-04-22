Local DFW News

Jamie Foxx Awake and Doing Better

Published on April 22, 2023

It’s been almost two weeks since news broke about actor and entertainment mogul Jamie Foxx being hospitalized. His daughter Corinne shared a social media post about his condition stating “he is on his way to recovery.”

Since then, the Foxx family has been privately handling the situation with little to no update until recent when EXTRA spoke with Martin Lawrence. The ‘Bad Boys’ legend finally received his Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and shared a brief update on his friend’s medical complication.

