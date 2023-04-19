Fake Drake ft. The Weeknd Song Is Scary Good

We’ve been watching technology advance at a rapid speed since the computer went public in 1974. From CD players to cell phones, researchers have pushed the boundaries of science to prepare the world for the future utopia. Decades later, and now everyone, not just scientists, have the same access to high-powered technology like artificial intelligence. People use A.I.in simple ways like to send text messages, and we’ve even seen more complex uses like backflipping robots created by major corporations. Recently however, someone has shaken up the music world producing an entire song that sounded like a real Drake and The Weeknd record. Take a listen!

Since its release on TikTok, Universal Music Group has called for a ban on the song across all streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud, and Tidal. They released a statement saying, “We have a moral and commercial responsibility to our artists to work to prevent the unauthorized use of their music and to stop platforms from ingesting content that violates the rights of artists and other creators. We expect our platform partners will want to prevent their services from being used in ways that harm artists.”

There is also an investigation underway to discover the anonymous musician who goes by “Ghostwriter”. In comments under the now deleted post they said “I was a ghostwriter for years and got paid close to nothing just for major labels to profit. the future is here.” Don’t look forward to Drake being excited about this “future” because he just spoke out about an A.I. cover of him rapping Ice Spice’s song “Munch”. Last Friday Drake posted a story on his Instagram saying, “This is the final straw AI.”

We’ll just have to wait and see because this isn’t the first time A.I. has went viral for being “Scary Good”. Check out this monologue from a not-so-real Morgan Freeman.

Are you excited about the future of artificial intelligence, or afraid?

The Kickback W/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P , Saturdays 1P-4P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack