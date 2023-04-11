Houston Police Identify Gunman in March 30 Death of BTB Savage

Local authorities have released the name and image of the suspect wanted in March 30th shooting death of Darrell Gentry, also known as BTB Savage, a San Antonio rapper who was killed in Houston’s River Oaks area.

According to reports, 40-year-old Montrel Lenard Burley has been charged with murder. Another suspect, whom police have yet to identify, is also wanted in connection with Savage’s death. Burley is not in police custody but a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

In February, BTB Savage was the victim of a robbery attempt inside his San Antonio home. One of the attackers was killed inside the residence; the shootout was described in great detail by Savage during an interview with DJ Vlad. San Antonio police had apparently ruled the shooting was justified.

On March 30th, Savage uploaded an image from the deadly encounter to Twitter, and was killed just hours later.

