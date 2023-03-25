Quavo From Migos Karaoke Skills Are Better Than Yours

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Migos Rapper “Huncho” never lets his fans down, when it comes to on stage performances. Press play and peep the rap vibes
with a twist . Welcome to Jimmy Fallon’s Nonsense Karaoke. Of course Quavo delivered everything ordered via the teleprompter. Its good to see
Quavo is keeping up the momentum for the Migos brand overall, even with the unfortunate death of Take OFF
Lil Jon, will be proud of the efforts. Take a swing at it yourself , based on your results call in and let P-skillz know how you did 844-787-1979.
