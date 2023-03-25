Quavo From Migos Karaoke Skills Are Better Than Yours

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Migos Rapper “Huncho” never lets his fans down, when it comes to on stage performances. Press play and peep the rap vibes

with a twist . Welcome to Jimmy Fallon’s Nonsense Karaoke. Of course Quavo delivered everything ordered via the teleprompter. Its good to see

Quavo is keeping up the momentum for the Migos brand overall, even with the unfortunate death of Take OFF

Lil Jon, will be proud of the efforts. Take a swing at it yourself , based on your results call in and let P-skillz know how you did 844-787-1979.