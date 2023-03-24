Local DFW News

DFW Career Fair Do’s and Dont’s

Published on March 24, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE
Financial advisor, corporate accountant and african woman in office. analyzing benefits, enjoying financial success, job high result

Source: Worawee Meepian / Getty

With less than 2 weeks away from DFW Career Fair, we are giving you simple do’s and dont’s to keep in mind when attending April 5, 2023 from 11:00A.M-3:00P.M. We are so excited to welcome all of Dallas, Ft. Worth!

DFW CAREER FAIR

Source: Ion Digital / Online Editor: Reagan Elam

The career fair will feature a range of employers from different industries, providing a diverse array of job opportunities. You will have the chance to network with recruiters, ask questions, and even potentially secure an interview or job offer.

Do’s of Job Fair:

  1. Dress professionally: Dress appropriately for the event as if you are going for an interview.
  2. Research: Research about the companies that are going to attend the job fair.
  3. Prepare an elevator pitch: Prepare a short introduction about yourself that you can use when you meet the recruiters.
  4. Bring resumes: Bring multiple copies of your resume to hand out to recruiters.
  5. Network: Network with the recruiters and other job seekers to learn about job opportunities.

  6. Follow up: Collect business cards or contact information from the recruiters and follow up with a thank-you email or message.
  7. Attend relevant workshops and seminars: Attend the relevant workshops and seminars to gain knowledge and skills that can help you in your job search.

Don’ts of Job Fair:

  1. Don’t arrive late: Arriving late can give a bad impression to the recruiters.
  2. Don’t be unprepared: Be prepared to answer questions about your skills and experience.
  3. Don’t be too aggressive: Don’t be too pushy or aggressive when talking to recruiters.
  4. Don’t talk about salary: Avoid discussing salary or benefits during the job fair.
  5. Don’t ignore small companies: Don’t ignore small companies as they may have great job opportunities.
  6. Don’t bring a friend or family member: Don’t bring a friend or family member as they can distract you from networking.
  7. Don’t leave without asking questions: Don’t leave the job fair without asking any questions or getting contact information from the recruiters.

More from 97.9 The Beat
Close