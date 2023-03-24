DFW Career Fair Do’s and Dont’s

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

With less than 2 weeks away from DFW Career Fair, we are giving you simple do’s and dont’s to keep in mind when attending April 5, 2023 from 11:00A.M-3:00P.M. We are so excited to welcome all of Dallas, Ft. Worth!

The career fair will feature a range of employers from different industries, providing a diverse array of job opportunities. You will have the chance to network with recruiters, ask questions, and even potentially secure an interview or job offer.

Do’s of Job Fair:

Dress professionally: Dress appropriately for the event as if you are going for an interview. Research: Research about the companies that are going to attend the job fair. Prepare an elevator pitch: Prepare a short introduction about yourself that you can use when you meet the recruiters. Bring resumes: Bring multiple copies of your resume to hand out to recruiters. Network: Network with the recruiters and other job seekers to learn about job opportunities. Follow up: Collect business cards or contact information from the recruiters and follow up with a thank-you email or message. Attend relevant workshops and seminars: Attend the relevant workshops and seminars to gain knowledge and skills that can help you in your job search.

Don’ts of Job Fair: