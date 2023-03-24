DFW Career Fair Do’s and Dont’s

With less than 2 weeks away from DFW Career Fair, we are giving you simple do’s and dont’s to keep in mind when attending April 5, 2023 from 11:00A.M-3:00P.M. We are so excited to welcome all of Dallas, Ft. Worth!
The career fair will feature a range of employers from different industries, providing a diverse array of job opportunities. You will have the chance to network with recruiters, ask questions, and even potentially secure an interview or job offer.
Do’s of Job Fair:
- Dress professionally: Dress appropriately for the event as if you are going for an interview.
- Research: Research about the companies that are going to attend the job fair.
- Prepare an elevator pitch: Prepare a short introduction about yourself that you can use when you meet the recruiters.
- Bring resumes: Bring multiple copies of your resume to hand out to recruiters.
- Network: Network with the recruiters and other job seekers to learn about job opportunities.
- Follow up: Collect business cards or contact information from the recruiters and follow up with a thank-you email or message.
- Attend relevant workshops and seminars: Attend the relevant workshops and seminars to gain knowledge and skills that can help you in your job search.
Don’ts of Job Fair:
- Don’t arrive late: Arriving late can give a bad impression to the recruiters.
- Don’t be unprepared: Be prepared to answer questions about your skills and experience.
- Don’t be too aggressive: Don’t be too pushy or aggressive when talking to recruiters.
- Don’t talk about salary: Avoid discussing salary or benefits during the job fair.
- Don’t ignore small companies: Don’t ignore small companies as they may have great job opportunities.
- Don’t bring a friend or family member: Don’t bring a friend or family member as they can distract you from networking.
- Don’t leave without asking questions: Don’t leave the job fair without asking any questions or getting contact information from the recruiters.
