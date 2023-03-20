Radio One DFW Career Fair Employers Confirmed

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Radio One Dallas will host an extraordinary Career Fair for residents of Dallas, Ft. Worth, Wednesday, April 5th from 11am to 3p at the Vista Shopping Center in Lewisville!

Take advantage of the one-stop-shop career fair that will grant you the opportunity to:

Take fresh headshot photos

Build and edit your resume- in a special resume building workshop

Enjoy an esteemed panel of speakers

FREE attendee lunch for the first 100 attendees (while supplies last)

Exclusive Fashion Show

Confirmed Employers:

Toyota North America

One Ten

Eaton

Texas Health

Mode Transportation

Head Start of Greater Dallas

Denton Transportation Authority

Intercity Development Corporation