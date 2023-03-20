Trending
DFW Career Fair

Radio One DFW Career Fair Employers Confirmed

Talk with employers who are hiring NOW and take a step towards beginning a new career for yourself. 

Published on March 20, 2023
African business people shaking hands in closing a deal

Source: ABRAHAM GONZALEZ FERNANDEZ / Getty

Radio One Dallas will host an extraordinary Career Fair for residents of Dallas, Ft. Worth, Wednesday, April 5th from 11am to 3p at the Vista Shopping Center in Lewisville!

Tap here to register today

DFW CAREER FAIR

Source: Ion Digital / Online Editor: Reagan Elam

Take advantage of the one-stop-shop career fair that will grant you the opportunity to:

  • Take fresh headshot photos
  • Build and edit your resume- in a special resume building workshop
  • Enjoy an esteemed panel of speakers
  • FREE attendee lunch for the first 100 attendees (while supplies last)
  • Exclusive Fashion Show

Confirmed Employers:

Toyota North America

One Ten

Eaton

Texas Health

Mode Transportation

Head Start of Greater Dallas

Denton Transportation Authority

Intercity Development Corporation

