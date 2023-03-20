Radio One DFW Career Fair Employers Confirmed

Radio One Dallas will host an extraordinary Career Fair for residents of Dallas, Ft. Worth, Wednesday, April 5th from 11am to 3p at the Vista Shopping Center in Lewisville!
Tap here to register today
Take advantage of the one-stop-shop career fair that will grant you the opportunity to:
- Take fresh headshot photos
- Build and edit your resume- in a special resume building workshop
- Enjoy an esteemed panel of speakers
- FREE attendee lunch for the first 100 attendees (while supplies last)
- Exclusive Fashion Show
Confirmed Employers:
Toyota North America
One Ten
Eaton
Texas Health
Mode Transportation
Head Start of Greater Dallas
Denton Transportation Authority
Intercity Development Corporation
