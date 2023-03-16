Bad Weather Headed Towards DFW: Live Weather Radar

Another week brings another severe weather warning for North Texas. Today’s forecast brings scattered showers across the DFW with a thunderstorm warning in effect. Meteorologists also want residents to watch out for possible hail, damaging winds, and not to rule out isolated tornadoes. Below is a Live weather radar courtesy of WFAA to keep track of the storm’s progression.

Going into the weekend we can expect cooler temperatures to roll in after the rain with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s. Wrapping up the weekend we could even see a light freeze across some parts of North Texas.

