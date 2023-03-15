Lil Uzi Vert Responds to Criticism for Satanic Lyrics at Rolling Loud

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Lil Uzi has always had an unorthodox style, from his lyricism to fashion, however, fans feel he may be taking his individuality a bit too far. Many fans are wondering if Lil Uzi Vert has made a pack with the dark side and is ‘Dancing with the Devil’ due to his most recent performance at Rolling Loud.

During his set, he preformed an unreleased song that contained the lyric “I make a city girl believe in satan”, that has raised the eyebrows of hip-hop fans.

After Lil Uzi Vert began to trend for his lyrics on social media, Summer Walker made a post on her Instagram story, coming to his defense. “I be genuinely curious have these people ever even seen a demon before… ? or is it just a trend because I feel if you have you’d stop playin” Summer Walker said. ” Really nothing funny or cute about it, may God be with y’all”

Uzi was stopped by TMZ while shopping to defend the lyrics he sang at his Rolling Loud performance. When prompted to explain what he meant at his Rolling Loud performance, he replied. “Not actually satan, but just basically I make a girl do whatever I say so”

The City Girl is obvious reference to Lil Uzi Vert’s partner, one half of the City Girls, JT. He was asked by the reporter how did JT feel about the lyric. “She didn’t really think too much of it,” Lil Uzi Vert said. “She was there when she heard me make the song , she know what I really mean”

Lil Uzi Vert is expected to be releasing his newest project “The Pink Tape” in the coming months.

