Elon Musk Is Reportedly Purchasing a Texas Town for His Employee’s to Work and Live

Elon Musk is building a town in Texas for his Employee’s to work in live in, according to multiple sources.

Musk, according to the Wall Street Journal, envisioned the city as a “kind of Texas utopia along the Colorado River.” Musk would be able to decide some of the city’s regulations if he founded the municipality. Last year, at an all-hands gathering of Boring employees, the company’s president, Steve Davis, reportedly discussed hosting a mayoral election.

The planned community is near the Boring and SpaceX sites and has modular homes and pole-mounted signs.

Reportedly, Musk intends to provide workers with rental homes priced well below the local market average. One advertisement purportedly stated that a two- or three-bedroom property would cost $800 per month, compared to $2,200 per month in nearby Bastrop, Texas. The municipality also has plans for a Montessori school. The minimum population requirement for incorporation in Texas is 201 residents. The Journal’s article describes plans for the construction of 110 additional homes in the Snailbrook neighborhood.