On The Radar: North Texas Hip Hop Artist Bryson Cole

His poetry writing fueled his desire to start a music career at the age of 16 years old.
The highly awaited album “No More Love” by Bryson Cole will be his debut album to feature other respected artists. This endeavor features an abundance of excellent artists.
I was able to to get an exclusive interview to learn more about what we can expect from the rising artist in the future.
Who are some of the featured artists on your upcoming project?
I have a song with a rising Canadian artist, Jonah Zed. I even have a few texas-based artists like 350 and Ashton Edminster. I also have two rap legends such as King Los, and The World Famous Tony Williams. Tony is Kanye West’s cousin and frequent collaborator. King Los is one of HipHops most revered lyricists.
Name some artists you would like to work with in the future?
In the future I would love to work with artists like J.Cole, SZA,Post Malone, JID, and 6lack.
Tell me 1 thing you do to maintain your metal health?
For me, the best way to protect my mental well-being is by venting or expressing my emotions.
