HomeLocal DFW News

QC Label New Female Drops Bars, Beauty & Body

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Migos got their major deal from Quality Control, and now QC is back with a new play in the game book. Introducing to some, and presenting to others

Lakeyah  (@Lakeya). Its safe to say , she’s here for a long time and not a good time, based off the energy presented above in this live with her fans. Press play to hear a T-pain mash up remix.

Lakeya also tells us why she doesn’t like just remixing covers while being apart of the industry. Could we see a possible feature from her label mate Quavo soon ? Highly possible.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

More from 97.9 The Beat
Close