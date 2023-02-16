HomeLocal DFW News

“Pretty Girls Walk” Big Boss Vette Is Here To Win

St. Louis native Big Boss Vette has officially entered the rap chat after her single “Pretty Girls Walk” went viral on TikTok bringing in more than 605 million views! The song also caught the attention of many A-list celebrities like Paris Hilton! During her conversation with Jazzi Black she details life growing up and standing on family values, how she remains confident in making decisions about her career, and even offered to cook a big homemade meal during her next trip to Dallas!

Check out her video for ‘Pretty Girls Walk’ !

Check out her video for ‘Karma’ !

The Kickback W/ Jazzi Black

