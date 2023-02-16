“Pretty Girls Walk” Big Boss Vette Is Here To Win

How many years of experience do you have in radio? Professionally since 2017, but I did radio in college all 4 years. What are three of your hobbies? Videography, going to art and science museums, and collecting cactuses! Where is your hometown? I was born in Sacramento, CA, but I was raised here in Dallas! What makes your personality unique? I’m just a little ball of fun! I love to crack jokes and make people feel good about themselves by giving compliments. Just being down-to-earth, honest, and being optimistic about life will take you a long way. If you attended college, where did you attend? I am a product of the prestigious Prairie View A&M University! After that, I was blessed to get my Master’s degree from Texas Southern University. Both of them are HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges + Universities).

St. Louis native Big Boss Vette has officially entered the rap chat after her single “Pretty Girls Walk” went viral on TikTok bringing in more than 605 million views! The song also caught the attention of many A-list celebrities like Paris Hilton! During her conversation with Jazzi Black she details life growing up and standing on family values, how she remains confident in making decisions about her career, and even offered to cook a big homemade meal during her next trip to Dallas!

Check out her video for ‘Pretty Girls Walk’ !

Check out her video for ‘Karma’ !

