Hidden Hotspots In Dallas That You Are Sleeping On

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

We all know that Dallas is the 9th biggest city in the nation. Press play for a legit inside look at the 3rd largest city and the benefits of being so resourceful, dope and a fun place to live. Pskillz has been a DFW resident for 9 years, and still learned a few new things after watching this video.

Share some of your secret hot spots in Dallas in the comments below!

Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat