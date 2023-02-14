HomeLocal DFW News

Hidden Hotspots In Dallas That You Are Sleeping On

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

We all know that Dallas is the 9th biggest city in the nation. Press play for a legit inside look at the 3rd largest city and the  benefits of being so resourceful, dope and a fun place to live. Pskillz has been a DFW resident for 9 years, and still learned a few new things after watching this video.

Share some of your secret hot spots in Dallas in the comments below!

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

 

RELATED TAGS

Dallas DFW secrets

Close