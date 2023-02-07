Kyrie Irving On The Court With Mavericks

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Welp the wait is finally over, Dallas Mavericks fans are sitting on the edge their seats scratching their heads as to how the boys in blue will really operate. Championship rings are coming based off the energy, in the above practice video. Check out what looks to be a scrimmage game with the current roster Mavericks. Like the old saying first impressions are a lasting impressions.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat