Kyrie Irving On The Court With Mavericks

Welp the wait is finally over, Dallas Mavericks fans are sitting on the edge their seats scratching their heads as to how the boys in blue will really operate. Championship rings are coming based off the energy, in the above practice video. Check out what looks to be a scrimmage game with the current roster Mavericks. Like the old saying first impressions are a lasting impressions.
