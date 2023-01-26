Kobe Bryant Dropped Gems Too

CLOSE
Kobe Bryant’s legacy of being, a hard, dedicated, & awesome father still exist, even after 3 years of his tragic helicopter crash. Kobe his daughter Gianna Bryant , & other passengers won’t
be forgotten. Kobe once sat down to give first hand insight on the purpose of practicing, and sharpening ones craft. This interview may send chills through your body based off the truthfulness
in reality to ones’ craft even if it isn’t basket ball .
