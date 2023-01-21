Sha’carri Richardson Kicked Off American Airlines Flight

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Wait a minute, what’s going on here with DFW’s very own Olympic track star Sha’carri Richardon being kicked off plane. Press play and see for yourself.
The temperature and lack of reasoning for Sha’carri to be removed from flight is still unclear at this time. The selfie video captures the moments leading up to her walking off the plane after being asked to exit.
This is the second African American celebrity to be removed from an American Airlines flight in the last couple days. Recording artist Talib Kweli was also kicked off his flight as well.
Sha’carri seems to not be done with the situation, after asking the flight attendant was he sure about the way he wanted to proceed with the energy he was giving. Should Carri sue the airline for the inconvenience?
