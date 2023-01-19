Young Lady Shot In The Head Speaks Out After TakeOff Was Murdered

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

Imagine going out to celebrate your 24th birthday, Halloween weekend and a one negative vibe led to you getting shot in the head. Unfortunately, that is exactly what happen to 24 year old Sydney Leday. Months after she was shot in the head, in a right place wrong time scenario, Syndey is a living testimony to an extremely tragic event . In this exclusive sit down on camera interview she admits to not receiving counseling yet. Press play to hear what she remembers from the night of the bowling alley party were TakeOff from the Migos rap group lost his life. Video source courtesy of K Hous 11 new station via Houston, Texas.

