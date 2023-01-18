Would You Stop Wearing Something Bought By An Ex?

When a relationship is over, sometimes it can be hard to part ways with those gifts you received from said ex. However, does it ever come a time when you need to rid your life of presents from the past?

Amanda and DJ Nailz took calls today from Seales Show listeners all over for a definitive verdict on when it comes to keeping perks from a past lover: to purge or not to purge?

We got some great reactions to the question, which prompted both Amanda and Nailz to give their own tidbits on the subject at hand. See if you agree, and then let us know how you feel. For example, are you throwing away that Gucci bag your ex from three years ago bought you for Christmas?

Listen below to join the latest conversation starter on The Amanda Seales Show:

