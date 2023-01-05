Keke Palmer Attributes Pregnancy To Her Cured Acne

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer has finally found the antidote to keeping her skin smooth, and it is pregnancy.

Our girl Keke Palmer is known for keeping it real, and it’s one of the many reasons we adore her. The Nope actress has been transparent about her ongoing acne struggles and has even solicited support from her followers to combat the issue. Well, Palmer just may have manifested the help she requested. The NAACP Image award-winner recently hopped on her Instagram to happily announce that her days of struggling with skin issues have come to a halt.

Pregnancy Glow

In her Instagram video that featured the words “I FOUND THE CURE TO ACNE” sprawled across the top, Palmer boldly stated, “There’s no more of the bumps. There’s no more of the raise. So, I’m here to let you know that I found the secret. I found the secret to clearing up my acne, and guess what it is? You need to get knocked up. Period, point, blank, period. The reason my skin is clear is because I’m pregnant with a baby right now. The baby has cleared my skin up!”

Palmer noted that her discoloration is still there, but she will address that issue later. She also joked that she might keep getting pregnant like singer Keke Wyatt so her skin can stay smooth. “Baby already looking out for me?? call me @keke_wyatt causeee i’m on my way!!!! .”

Speaking from experience, pregnancy glow is a real thing, and because of the extra vitamins and blood flow, your skin and hair flourish during that journey. We love that Palmer seems to be enjoying the wonderful benefits of being with child, and we hope the pregnancy perks continue throughout postpartum!

