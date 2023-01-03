Breaking: Texas Inmate Captured After Allegedly Escaping Jail Transport Van

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

A video is going viral after bystanders witnessed a jail inmate allegedly breaking out of custody running on the streets of Tyler, Texas. The man is seen escaping in an orange suite hand cuffed running free on the street.

According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, a jailer was transporting an inmate, identified as Timothy Chappelle, from the low-risk facility (north jail) to the main facility downtown, KLTV reports.

The transport van was stopped at a red light on Gentry when the inmate kicked out the glass window, jumped out, and ran. Smith said Chapelle broke into two houses on Wisteria Drive. At least one house was occupied.

According to Reports Chapelle was originally only facing felony criminal mischief charges. He will now also be charged with escape and two charges of burglary of habitation.