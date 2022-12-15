Boosie Comments On Gunna Situation

CLOSE
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Gunna’s recent release hasn’t sparked the best support love from a lot of people. The Louisiana legend Boosie chimes in
on his 2 cents. After taking to twitter to voice his opinion, its obvious that he doesn’t approve of the public decision. Press play for the generic breakdown of the “Alford plea”.
Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat