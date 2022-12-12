HomeLocal DFW News

LIVE: Trial of Ft. Worth’s Atatiana Jefferson

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

On Oct 12, 2019, Ft. Worth Police responded to a welfare check from a resident living on East Allen St. who noticed the door of their neighbor Atatiana Jefferson slightly open. When police arrived, Atatiana and her nephew where in the living room palying video games when she heard a noise outside. After peeking through the window, police fired a shot killing the 28-year-old who was studying pre-med at Xavier University.

Today the trial begins for Aaron Dean, the officer charged in the murder of Jefferson. According to officials and body camera footage, Dean didn’t knock on the door, announce a police presence, or adequately follow procedures before firing his weapon.

See below to watch the trial Live.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P , Saturdays 1P-4P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack, Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack

atatiana-jefferson

Close