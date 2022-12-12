LIVE: Trial of Ft. Worth’s Atatiana Jefferson

How many years of experience do you have in radio? Professionally since 2017, but I did radio in college all 4 years. What are three of your hobbies? Videography, going to art and science museums, and collecting cactuses! Where is your hometown? I was born in Sacramento, CA, but I was raised here in Dallas! What makes your personality unique? I’m just a little ball of fun! I love to crack jokes and make people feel good about themselves by giving compliments. Just being down-to-earth, honest, and being optimistic about life will take you a long way. If you attended college, where did you attend? I am a product of the prestigious Prairie View A&M University! After that, I was blessed to get my Master’s degree from Texas Southern University. Both of them are HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges + Universities).

On Oct 12, 2019, Ft. Worth Police responded to a welfare check from a resident living on East Allen St. who noticed the door of their neighbor Atatiana Jefferson slightly open. When police arrived, Atatiana and her nephew where in the living room palying video games when she heard a noise outside. After peeking through the window, police fired a shot killing the 28-year-old who was studying pre-med at Xavier University.

Today the trial begins for Aaron Dean, the officer charged in the murder of Jefferson. According to officials and body camera footage, Dean didn’t knock on the door, announce a police presence, or adequately follow procedures before firing his weapon.

See below to watch the trial Live.

