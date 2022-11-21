Fat Trel Back Home! Released After December 2021 Arrest

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

November 21, 2022 NE’s best, Fat Trel was released from jail after being arrested again in December 2021. This was less than two months after his release from prison in October 2021.

Fat Trel, born Martrel Reeves, was arrested and booked at the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office in Arlington, Va. on December 8, 2021 on four counts of a Revocation of Suspended Sentence and Probation, meaning there was a violation of a term or condition of the probationary sentence, in connection to a 2018 arrest.

The D.C. rapper was arrested on July 8, 2018, in Upper Marlboro, Md. on a charge of a Gun Offender Fail to Register. According to reports, police pulled him over for a traffic violation and found that he didn’t have any identification on him or a driver’s license because it was previously suspended. Also a .40-caliber gun loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition was discovered by police in the car. The pistol was later identified as a “ghost gun,” which are assembled from kits and function like a real firearm.

While serving time, Fat Trel released music from behind bars. Now being back home, many pray and hope that he stays out to live life with his loved ones and keep laying that heat on these tracks! Welcome home Trel!

