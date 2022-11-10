The Black Panther 2 Has Landed

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

The wait is over, from new life to a new legacy. The Black Panther was introduced to the black culture and all action packed adventurous movie lovers for the better.

Here we again for the sequel to an awesome story line developed into a motion picture. Press play to check out Wakanda Forever & all the upgrades since the last went off. Ryan Coogler

has directed his way into a legit franchise that will continue to blossom, as more and more people catch on to his vision a dedication. This new motion pictures enters the theater for the public

tomorrow on November 11th.

