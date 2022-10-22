Cardi B Just Won $5 Million Bucks

CLOSE
Leave it up to the East coast queen Cardi B, to give us a praise report, that we all didn’t see coming. Press play to hear how the Bodak Yellow rapper was able to dodge a bullet and recover
5 Million times stronger than entering the court room. We also get to find out who Lisa is , and how she got to ride with Cardi on the victory lap home. Counting blessings and sounding off with
praise , check out Cardi’s praise report. Now making more money moves Cardi secures the bag !
