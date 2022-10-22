Cardi B Just Won $5 Million Bucks

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Leave it up to the East coast queen Cardi B, to give us a praise report, that we all didn’t see coming. Press play to hear how the Bodak Yellow rapper was able to dodge a bullet and recover

5 Million times stronger than entering the court room. We also get to find out who Lisa is , and how she got to ride with Cardi on the victory lap home. Counting blessings and sounding off with

praise , check out Cardi’s praise report. Now making more money moves Cardi secures the bag !

Have you followed P-skillz (@PskillzFlo) on all platforms yet.