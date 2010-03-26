T.I.’s House Arrest Ends Today

FROM RAP-UP: According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons records, Clifford “T.I.” Harris has fulfilled 10 months of a 366-day sentence. He spent the past 30 days under house arrest after serving time in a halfway house earlier this year. While he is allowed to leave the confines of his home, he must abide by certain restrictions. For the next 23 days, he will be required to be home by 11 p.m. unless he’s working, which extends the curfew to 1 a.m.

Tip was sentenced in May 2009 after being convicted for illegally purchasing weapons. His lawyer Steve Sadow told MTV News that he will be on probation for three years. This includes home incarceration, visits with a probation officer, and pre-approved travel. He must also perform around 400 more hours of community service.

This is just another part of his sentence, Tip has already spent time in a federal prison, completed 1000 hours of community service, and payed $100,000 in fines.

“He’s been working,” Sadow told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He intends to continue working, which includes being in the [recording] studio and performing concerts.”

His next album is due in August.