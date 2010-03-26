5 Ways You Can Benefit From A Breakup

Breakups suck, but sometimes they motivate us to do things and think in ways we never did before. Here are 10 ways you can actually benefit from a breakup from sheknows.com:

REDIRECT YOUR NEGATIVE ENERGY

Trade male bashing for some sweating — we mean glistening, for us ladies. Dr. John Trent, head coach of StrongFamilies.com, says exercise is therapeutic on many levels and even simple things like walking or running are a positive way to deal with emotion. Even though you may not feel like getting up off the couch after a breakup, you will feel better once you do. And you’ll look more hot and fit than ever before!

TAKE TIME FOR EXTREME SELF CARE

People tend to beat themselves up after a breakup, says Heidi Frei, life coach of Heidi Frei Coaching & Consulting. Rid yourself of “I should haves” – you know those phrases that circumvent your thoughts, like “I should have left him earlier” – and instead surround yourself with people who love you. Don’t worry about what other people think. Make the best decision for yourself.

LISTEN TO YOURSELF

Frei notes one of the biggest problems women have after a breakup is not putting themselves first. To resolve this unsettled feeling, she recommends beginning a journal. Writing down the thoughts your former partner didn’t listen to and allowing yourself to focus on them now, can be restorative. Learn to say “yes” when things are good for you and “no” when things are bad.

REAT YOURSELF LIKE A KNIGHT IN SHINING ARMOR WOULD

If you can’t treat yourself with love, how will someone else? Frei says it’s important to “treat yourself like you want your ideal partner to treat you.” Buy yourself flowers for a special occasion, pamper yourself at the spa or plan a fun weekend getaway.

MIND OVER MATTER ISN’T SO

Dr. Trent says rekindling positivity after a breakup is simple, although not easy: “Understand that you cannot out-logic emotions.” That is thinking something shouldn’t bother you despite your emotional reactions, like negative feelings when seeing couples in public, even though you “should” be over it. Fill your mind with constructive thoughts, and don’t fret when logic seems anything but rational.

