Soulja Boy Calls Charleston White Chedda Bob (Parental Advisory)

Soulja Boy aka Big Draco pauses for the cause to address the Fort Worth social media activist Charleston White recent self inflicted gun shot inside club. A couple weeks ago Charleston
and Soulja’s crew ran across each other, and Soulja‘s crew ended being mased in the face. While Charleston broke free of any incident. If you can recall from the 8 Mile movie Eminem’s friend
Chedder Bob shot himself. Soulja’s energy seem to be sincere as he tells Charleston to put the gun down.
P-skillz (@Pskillzflo)