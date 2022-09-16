Soulja Boy Calls Charleston White Chedda Bob (Parental Advisory)

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

Soulja Boy aka Big Draco pauses for the cause to address the Fort Worth social media activist Charleston White recent self inflicted gun shot inside club. A couple weeks ago Charleston

and Soulja’s crew ran across each other, and Soulja‘s crew ended being mased in the face. While Charleston broke free of any incident. If you can recall from the 8 Mile movie Eminem’s friend

Chedder Bob shot himself. Soulja’s energy seem to be sincere as he tells Charleston to put the gun down.

P-skillz (@Pskillzflo)