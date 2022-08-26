Believe The Hype: California Legislature Passes Rap Lyrics Bill + Fetty Wap Pleads Guilty To Drug Charges In New York City

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Fetty Wap is not cooperating with the law in his recent case with drugs and could be in prison for 40 years max. Speaking of jail time, there are also more updates on Breonna Taylor’s case. There has been plenty of falsifying documents in Breonna Taylor’s case. Louisville Metro Police Detective Kelly Hanna Goodlett pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of conspiring to violate civil rights.

In rap news, California Legislature passes rap lyrics bill and law student @iamlegallyhype for legal expertise on today’s hot button topics. This week we dive deep into these stories and more. Catch Believe The Hype every Friday on TheMorningHustle.com

