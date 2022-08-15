Dallas R&B Artist Jada Arnell Turn’s Up The Heat In “Rain Dance”[Video]

Meet rising R&B artist Jada Arnell who is making big waves in the R&B world with her latest video release “Rain Dance”. Coming off of the release of her first full album titled “Down For Me”, Jada takes listeners on a musical journey with features from Dallas Native Jayson Lyric and LA based singer Davion Farris.

The Dallas native began singing at the age of three in Dallas, Texas. She holds experience in different genres of music including R&B, Gospel, Jazz, Musical Theatre, and Classical.

Her latest video is the first to be released off her latest EP, Shot and edited by Stack Moses most known for his work with French Montana.

You can experience her performance live! Catch her at The DDD Experience at Echo Lounge on August 20th and at Riverfront Jazz Festival where she will open up for Dallas legend, Erykah Badu on September 2nd.