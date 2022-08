The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

His mom named him Bill aka Kodak Black is back at it again , goin viral on the internet. Press play for the R&B Kodak that you may have never knew existed. Kodak channels his inner Mario.

Yup , thats right Florida native has been inspired to tap in with his inner singing pipes. Sniper gang rapper maybe on to something serious.

