Lil Baby Got Fans Goin Wild Inside The Mall

Leave it up to one of the hottest rappers in the world, to cause a 2022 crowd frenzy live from the mall. Lil Baby was on a mission to bless the less fortunate families . Press play and check out the

vibes that the 4PF ceo brought while simply shopping, for fans. Lil Baby kept it 100, while on the scene . not acting to Hollywood, and untouchable pays off righteously. Security was present but

with professional tactics that didn’t cause too much of disruption to normal business hours.

P-skillz ( @PskillzFlo)