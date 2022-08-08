Lil Baby Got Fans Goin Wild Inside The Mall

CLOSE
Leave it up to one of the hottest rappers in the world, to cause a 2022 crowd frenzy live from the mall. Lil Baby was on a mission to bless the less fortunate families . Press play and check out the
vibes that the 4PF ceo brought while simply shopping, for fans. Lil Baby kept it 100, while on the scene . not acting to Hollywood, and untouchable pays off righteously. Security was present but
with professional tactics that didn’t cause too much of disruption to normal business hours.
P-skillz ( @PskillzFlo)