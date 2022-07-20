Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud Announce New Collaborative Project; Release Single ‘Helicopter Homicide’

Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud have reunited!

The two have a long-standing collaborative history. Even as established in the industry as they both are, a lot has transpired since the last time they connected, which was on Eat When You’re Hungry, Sleep When You’re Tired (2020), and there’s little debating that both artists have experienced a major level up in between.

Both Jay and Harry have seen their profiles raised exponentially. Jay Worthy has since signed with Griselda Records, appeared on Isaiah Rashad’s The House Is Burning (‘True Story’), released a new project with LNDN DRGS (Burnout 4), and collaborated with Larry June on the breakout 2 P’z In A Pod.

Harry Fraud has been equally as busy. Since the last time he and Jay have worked together, he has produced chart-topping projects for Curren$y (TheOutRunners), Dave East (Hoffa), Lil Peep (High Fashion), Benny The Butcher (The Plugs I Met 2), Jim Jones (The Fraud Department) and French Montana (Montega).

Now, Jay and Harry have officially announced their new forthcoming re-formation with ‘You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check,’ which will be released on August 5. In addition, they have released the project’s first single, ‘Helicopter Homicide‘ featuring Conway The Machine and Big Body Bes. ‘Helicopter Homicide’ was exclusively premiered by Complex. You can listen to the track below.

Produced entirely by Harry Fraud, ‘You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check’ features appearances from Larry June, Curren$y, Conway The Machine, Big Body Bes, Kamaiyah, BandGang Lonnie Bands, MadeinTYO & A$AP Twelvyy.

“This track is real family here” Jay Worthy commented to Complex. “All organic, we bout to smack Em upside the head; love the feel of this one.”

‘Helicopter Homicide’ is a clash of three titans all in top form doing what they do best” Harry Fraud commented to Complex. “I wanted to make the beat something that was ever evolving so it could keep up with what these guys were inevitably going to do vocally… KILL S*IT.”

If ‘Helicopter Homicide’ is any indication of what the duo has cooked up, we can’t wait to hear the rest of the project. Let us know what you think about the track and be on the lookout for ‘You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check’ when it releases on August 5.

Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud Announce New Collaborative Project; Release Single ‘Helicopter Homicide’ was originally published on globalgrind.com