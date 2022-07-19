The Block Is HOT on Sesame Street!

It’s been 53 years since Sesame Street made its debut on national television, and although they’ve come across a few scandals during their run-nothing beats the heat they’re catching after a video went viral of two little black girls that were waved off by a character at Sesame Place Philadelphia.

Since the incident, Sesame Place released a statement apologizing and said they invited the family back for a personal meet and greet, but the mother of the girls believes the statement wasn’t genuinely sincere.

According to TMZ, the family has hired attorney B’Ivory LaMarr and are pushing for a lawsuit against the theme park. They were able to get a statement from him saying “While we hate to rush to judgment to consider ‘race’ as the motivating factor to explain the performer’s actions, such actions both before and after the young girl’s request only lead to one conclusion.” Since the release of the video, more footage hit the internet with the same exact character, Rosita, and other characters that seem to be mean and rude to only POC kids.

Other videos have prompted the family to request a full investigation on staff and actors at Sesame Place Philadelphia. While the real lawyers handle their business, the “social media lawyers” suggest they put the actors through some “serious diversity training.”

