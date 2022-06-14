Arts & Entertainment
Blue Ivy Steals The Show At NBA Finals With Her Dad

People commonly mistake this for “Beyonce’s Internet” but we all know who puts the ‘B’ in Queen B and that is Ms. Blue Ivy Carter ! At yesterday’s NBA Finals game the jumbotron captured her and her dad/hip hop icon Jay-Z as they enjoyed each others company courtside. Blue, who is now 10-years-old, is truly a young doppelganger of Yonce’ even down to her mannerisms! Check out the pre-teen having a bit of an embarrassing moment when dad tries to show her some good ole’ fashioned loving!

After the Warriors beat the Celtics 104-94, Steph Curry stopped to say hi to the duo on his way to the locker room!

Yesterday also marked the 5th birthday of the Carter twins Rumi & Sir! Their high-profile parents have done a pretty good job at maintaining the kids privacy, only sharing when necessary-but we got to see some fun images of the two as their family, friends, and super fans celebrated.

