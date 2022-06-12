Kevin Gates Wants Beyonce To Do The Unthinkable To Him

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Kevin Gates has dropped his ‘Super General’ freestyle and his new track called ‘Intro’ recently, which has sparked rumors that Kevin Gates is no longer with Dreka.

In the freestyle, Kevin said he wants Beyonce to ‘pee’ on him, and he also mentions Nicki Minaj in the freestyle as well.

Kevin rapped, “Ain’t no disrespect to Jigga, met through Nipsey, that’s my n**ga. Don’t know if they into swinging, Beyoncé need to let me hit her/Make her p**s all on this d**k, respectfully, her body shiver/I want Nicki, she need Kevin, she still playin’ around with Kenneth.” *****WARNING EXPLICIT CONTENT BELOW*******

He also rapped about his wife, which initially started the breakup rumors. He continued, “Took the blame in interviews and made it look like I was trippin’/Made the ‘Dreka’ song, lied to the world while tryna protect her image.”

‘Intro’ will be on Gates’ new album called Khaza, which is dropping on June 17th.

Source: YouTube.com

