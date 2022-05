The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

T-Pain addresses the faulty rumor going around that he didn’t tip the Mississippi Uber driver. Allegedly using the Uber services for 3 days and not tipping. Press play and

listen to the full breakdown, as to how and why it all went down. The truth shall set you free in the long term.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)