Da Baby Being Da Killer Surveillance Released

Expect the unexpected when you see “Da Baby” in headlines because we never know what we’re going to get, and this weeks news is no different. Long story short, back in 2018 Da Baby had an altercation with a man named Jaylin Craig and Henry Douglas at a Walmart in North Carolina that left Craig dead. Somehow Rolling Stone got ahold of the video surveillance and posted the clip online. During the time, Da Baby was only charged with carrying a concealed weapon and not with the death of Jaylin. Shortly after the incident he took to IG to say “If them gunshots ain’t go off, n****, my f***in’ daughter could’ve got hit, son could’ve got hit, me. F***in’ lawyers telling me not to say something and sh*t, f*** all that. Two n***** walk down on you and your whole muthaf***in family, threaten y’all, whip out on y’all, n****, let me see what y’all gon’ do.”

According to XXL, Craig’s family saw things differently. “We never hid from nobody,” Craig’s mother, Horsley, told Rolling Stone. “We never [heard] from nobody. Y’all knew our names from a news clip. But nobody ever asked us what was Jaylin like. Nobody..” Craig’s father also spoke about how hard it is to see Da Baby in his fame everyday while dealing with their sons death. “This is stressing me out right now because you can’t even listen to the radio. I think about my son constantly. We all are going through the same stuff. Every time we talk about it, we think we are getting somewhere, and nobody is trying to help us. Every lawyer we talked to, they look into this case ‘Okay, we are going to get back with you.’ We don’t hear nothing.”

WARNING: The video below can be triggering.

Of course you can’t keep Da Baby quiet, he quickly responded after multiple tags on social media.

Is Da Baby getting picked on? Or is he getting the heat he deserves?

The Kickback Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P , Saturdays 1P-4P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack